OSBI: Man's murder remains unsolved 7 years later

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (Shawnee News-Star) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man’s 2012 murder is still unsolved.

On Oct. 24, 2012, the body of 35-year-old Gustavo Barragan-Valencia was found dumped on the side of the road in Lincoln County.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, Barragan-Valencia was shot “execution-style” and “found with a pillowcase over his head.” His hands and feet were also bound.

OSBI officials say it is believed Barragan-Valencia was involved with an illegal marijuana grow located near where his body was dumped.

If you have any information, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.