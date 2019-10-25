Overnight quadruple shooting leaves two dead in OKC; neighbor reacts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two people are dead and two others are critically injured following an overnight quadruple shooting.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home near NW 12th and Penn.

"I went to bed and my neighbor texted me and said 'out front,' and I thought, 'what,'" Rocky Cotton told News 4.

Out front, Rocky Cotton said he saw a swarm of officers, flashing lights and crime scene tape covering his street.

"I guess it was the house over there, because they've got it all taped off," Cotton said, pointing to a house across the street from his home.

Inside that home, police said investigators found 33-year-old Ashton Wilson who died from gunshot wounds.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joe Liles and one more unidentified victim are recovering from critical injuries.

"There's been at night, a lot of yelling and crap going on outside but I just shut the door, turn my TV up and let them fight," Cotton said.

Right now, who fired the shots is still being investigated.

"It looks like there may be more than one suspect, but we don't have that information to release right now," Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

People who live on the normally quiet block, like Cotton, said they're patiently waiting to get some more answers from police.

"Used to be, when I moved in about 10 years ago, a quiet neighborhood. Now it's kind of, kind of changed a little bit," Cotton said.

So far, no arrests have been made.