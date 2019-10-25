Pack of eight purebred German Shepherds spotted loose in Bricktown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A pack of eight German Shepherds were spotted and called into police by several people Friday morning in Bricktown, prompting an hours-long effort to round them up.

Numerous people called police after the purebred dogs were seen in the Bass Pro Shops parking lot, some people complaining the dogs were chasing them.

"When I saw that I just have to say, I`ve never seen anything like that. It was almost like something out of a movie," said Marquita Hynes.

Hynes was staying nearby when she heard the dogs barking and went to investigate.

"Deep, rich colors, the kind of dark black face. Beautiful dogs. I thought they were guard dogs at first," Hynes said. "Like, did they escape from a fenced in area or something? I just don’t know."

Animal control had several people out working to collect them.

"It would be really strange to have animals this beautiful and this well taken care of, because they're all good body weight and good body condition, for me to assume that they've been dumped," said Lyne Huffman with Animal Control.

In fact, the owner of the dogs did show up. He wouldn't go on camera, but said he was traveling between Washington State and Ardmore. The dogs escaped his travel trailer while he was resting nearby.

As of Friday afternoon, only four of the dogs had been found and captured. Three were still on the run, and sadly, one was hit by a car and killed.

If anyone spots the animals, they're asked to call animal control. Huffman said you should only approach the animal if it seems friendly and not aggressive or too skittish.