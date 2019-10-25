× Photo hunt to be held in honor of new course release for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The first phase of changes to the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon went into effect last year, and this year, for the 20th anniversary, officials are celebrating the new course release with a photo hunt.

For 26.2 hours, starting at noon on Friday at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, you will find nine different locations along the new course.

Using the Course Photo Hunt section of the okcMarathon app, you’ll take a selfie at each of the nine landmark locations.

Complete the hunt and share it on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using #RUNtoREMEMBER for a chance to win one of 20 free race registrations.

On Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:12 p.m., when the hunt is over, there will be an event with several activities held on the Great Lawn at Scissortail Park until 4 p.m.

Scissortail Park is the new finish line for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

The day begins with Yoga in the Park taught by local runner Betina Wills, local training group information, samples of the 2020 Finish Line beer and food trucks.

The event is free, but you are asked to bring a pair of socks to benefit Cleats for Kids, a local non-profit empowering kids through sports.

