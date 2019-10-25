× Project giving schools free hygiene products makes its way to Waurika

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) – An Oklahoma student is continuing her mission to help young girls like herself have access to free feminine hygiene products in schools.

10-year-old Berkeley Smith started “The love. Project” in hopes of helping girls in need and feel more confident.

Smith and her mom started at Zaneis Public Schools, reaching eight other schools, including Lone Grove, Ringling, Wilson, and now, Waurika.

They replace medicine cabinets in the bathrooms with packages with feminine products for girls to take – at no cost.

“Being able to have it here is just fantastic for the girls because they don’t have to worry,” teacher Jessica Cornelison said. “They know that they’re covered.”

According to KSWO, most of the items were donated by the community, but there is also an Amazon Wishlist for those who would like to have items sent straight to the school.

