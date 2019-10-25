Shawnee police ask for helping locating people responsible in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police need your help finding the person responsible for a hit-and-run in Shawnee.

Shawnee Police say they have seen an increase of hit-and-runs this year. Fifty-eight-year-old Kurt Mitchell remains in the hospital three weeks after the accident. The person who hit him is still unknown.

“It leaves a void with the family. They don`t know what happened, they want answers. We are not able to give it to them at this time,” said Shawnee police detective Jason Crouch.

Kurt Mitchell was hit while on his bike by a car crossing Highland and Philadelphia near the Sinclair Gas Station in Shawnee.

“There was a couple of witnesses there that saw a silver, greyish kind of possibly four door sedan, possibly having two female occupants in it,” Crouch said.

Witnesses say there were two young women inside that car. Police say those women had to have known what happened.

“They stopped for a second, looked back and then continued,” Crouch said.

The man suffered a life-threatening head injury and has been unconscious at OU Medical ever since.

“He never regained consciousness enough to be able to talk to anybody,” Crouch said.

But they're asking people who may know anything about those initial moments to think about the family involved and come forward.

“I don`t know why people run, people run for different reasons. Afraid of, you know, maybe they were intoxicated, maybe they didn`t have a driver`s license, maybe they had warrants. You never can tell. But there is a reason for why you don`t stay,” Crouch said.

Police are not sure if the driver was speeding, but they say the vehicle may have damage to the right front passenger side fender. Please call Shawnee police if you have any helpful information.