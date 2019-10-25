Thunder Lose Home Opener to Wizards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder fought back from a double digit defict to tie, but the Washington Wizards went on a clinching 14-0 run to beat OKC 97-85 on Friday night in the Thunder's home opener at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder were down as many as 12 points early in the second half, but came back to tie it at 83 with about 4 and a half minutes to play before the Wizards run clinched the win.

Washington is coached by former Thunder coach Scott Brooks.

The Thunder had trailed most of the game until tying it.

For the second game in a row, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC in scoring, pouring in 28 points and grabbing 7 rebounds.

Danilo Gallinari was the only other Thunder player in double figures with 18 points.

The Thunder shot just 39.8 percent and were 5-for-23 from 3-point range.

Chris Paul was held to just six points and four assists was very critical of himself after the game.

The Thunder also committed 18 turnovers.

OKC falls to 0-2 on the season.

The Thunder host Golden State Sunday at 2:30 pm at Chesapeake Arena.