Thunder officials have high hopes for opening night of 2019 season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder plays its first home game of the 2019-2020 season Friday night against Washington.

Despite major changes to the roster, including trading Russell Westbrook to Houston, Thunder officials still expect a packed house at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“Opening night has kind of a special excitement around it. We have a lot of great things planned,” Vice President of Corporate Communications Dan Mahoney said. “We spent a lot of time over the summer, on the business side, just trying to make that experience even better.”

Mahoney says they can’t control what happens on the court, but the team will do everything it can to make sure fans enjoy themselves on opening night, and every night this season.

“Thunder fans love their team. We expect a loud, raucous, crazy welcoming for our new players,” Mahoney said. “The new things we have to offer. Both in the bowl, during the game, on the concourse, enjoying great new food options and a lot of entertainment. It’s just a blast. It’s so exciting to be at a Thunder game, opening night even more so.”

Fans say that no matter what changes with names on the back of jerseys, the name on the front of the jersey is why they support the team.

“I think without a doubt. This city revolves around the Thunder,” NBA fan Matt Benson told News 4. “I think it’s a basketball town that everybody comes together for. So I think it’s going to be crazy tonight, so it will be fun.”