Two people killed, child critically injured in highway collision

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were killed and a young child was critically injured Friday in a collision on a state highway just outside Bristow, Okla.

Delores Newman, 74, of Bristow and Bill Sala, 84, of Prague, Okla., were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 66, a half-mile north of Bristow, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. How it happened is still under investigation, according to Highway Patrol.

What is known is that Newman was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee with two passengers, a seven-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy.

The 7 year old was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she is in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal and external torso injuries.

The one year old is in stable condition at St. Francis. He suffered leg and internal and external torso injuries.

Sala was driving a 2011 Ford F250.

It was raining when the crash occurred, according to the news release.