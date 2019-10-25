× Virtual reality game created by local kids hits store shelves

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – They’re too young to vote, too young to see an R-rated movie and most of them don’t even have their permit yet, but they’ve got a product on convenience store shelves.

Local kids invented a new game that takes you to a different world – and all you need is a wristband and a phone.

News 4 first introduced you to them and their product, Wristworld, back in April.

Now, just 6 months later, the game they created is available on store shelves.

“It’s totally different than anything you’ve ever played,” said Braden Breinholt, who helped create the product. “It’s an entire world right on your wristband. Scanning it, and you see this entire world and you get to explore it.”

Through a non-profit after-school program called Loveworks Leadership in Norman, the kids created the product from the ground up. They all had different roles in the business.

“Coming up with marketing plans or literally putting the product together,” said Katie Sparks, a Wristworld team member.

In just 60 days, they raised $23,000 through a Kickstarter campaign.

They went on to talk to big wigs at toy fairs and even spoke at TEDx OU. That’s where they caught the attention of OnCue.

“We were just completely blown away to have such talent right here,” said Laura Aufleger, President of OnCue.

OnCue’s president says this is the first time they’ve sold a product like this, made by young local entrepreneurs.

“We’ve been excited about it for a while,” said Aufleger.

So what in the world is Wristworld? There’s a story behind the game.

“There’s this dark king that has corrupted Wristworld,” Sparks said.

It’s up to you to save them.

“Giving the child or the player the ability to positively impact the world,” said Sparks.

Meanwhile, these kids are making an impact of their own.

“It’s amazing,” said Breinholt. “It’s truly amazing to finally see Wristworld get into the real world.”

The wristbands are for sale at most metro area OnCue stores and they cost about $8.

You can also purchase them online.

The app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play.

The profits go partially to OnCue and partially to the kids, but they can’t access their shares until they are 18.