× Cowboys Lead Iowa State After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Iowa State 7-0 after one quarter at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon.

The game started with two punts from Iowa State and one from Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys then used a big play to draw first blood on their second possession.

Tylan Wallace caught a pass from Spencer Sanders in the flat, broke a few tackles and went 71 yards down the sideline for a touchdown and it was 7-0 Cowboys with 6:26 to play in the first quarter.

OSU has won three in a row over Iowa State in Ames since their upset loss to the Cyclones in 2011.