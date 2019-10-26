Dog Fest continues after rescue van stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Earlier this week we told you about a tough time for a local animal rescue.

Homeward Bound Pug Rescue and Adoption of Oklahoma is based out of Norman.

“We got the Pugmobile stolen last week, so we are still trying to hunt that down, see if anybody will return that,” said Gail Tucker.

The rescue head is talking about the silver Dodge minivan stolen out of the driveway the week before their biggest fundraiser of the year. But that didn’t stop the organizers of Puggerfest.

“The show must go on so here we are,” Tucker said.

It’s the 16th year for all things Pug. On Saturday, pugs of all shapes, shades and sizes were on display at Stars and Stripes Park in OKC.

“They are the perfect companion dog. Where else could they all run around and not have any fights,” said Missi Hogan, dog groomer from Branson, Mo.

“Its a quirky breed. We love them. They are comical, they are funny, they are loving,” Tucker said.

Pug art, silent auction items and pug races were the order of the day.

This year the costume contest with a Hollywood theme, “Pugcadamy Awards,” were handed out for best leading man and woman.

“They are kind of addictive like potato chips – you can’t have just one,” said Melissa Bruner of Homeward Bound Pug Rescue.

All the effort at Puggerfest is to raise funds for bedding, transportation and vet care for the 100-plus pugs Homeward Bound cares for every year.

“There is so much overbreeding of the pugs, of all the animals. I think its very important to adopt, don’t shop,” Hogan said.