Good food, lots of vendors and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Scissortail Park

Posted 12:25 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, October 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s a slew of events going on at Scissortail Park.

The fall market is going on until 1 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 26, at the park, 300 SW 7th Street, and features plenty of vendors.

Food trucks are serving tasty stuff along Robinson Avenue until 2 p.m., including Holey Rollers, HotRodDogs, Junction Coffee, Kettle Popstar and Nic’s Food Truck.

Pedal boats can be rented at Scissortail Boathouse until 8 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Marathon 2020 Course Reveal Party is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the park’s Great Lawn.

Food trucks will be back serving along Robinson Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m. Food trucks include Evolve the Burger, Kona Ice, Junction Coffee, The Brown’s Kitchen, Big Biang Theory and The Taco Plant.

Movie in the Park festivities begin at 6 p.m. in the Event Pavilion. The featured movie is Hocus Pocus at 7 p.m. The movie is preceded by a costume contest at 6:30 p.m., emceed by Cacky Poarch. Prizes will be awarded for Best Homemade Costume and Best Store Bought Costume. The first 200 kids to arrive in costume receive candy.

