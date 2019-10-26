Halloween fun finds its way to the farm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kids can get spooky and ride some ponies at the Orr Family Farm.

The Orr Family Farm, 14400 S. Western Ave., hosts its Trick ‘Orr’ Treat Halloween Spectacular today, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume.

“To get into the spirit of the season, families of all ages are invited to come and enjoy a variety of fall activities along with the opportunity to trick-or-treat throughout the Farm,” an Orr Family Farm news release states. “Other activities include exploring the Wizard of Oz-themed fall maze, pig racing, four-lane zip lining and more.”

The Halloween activities are included in the regular farm admission price.

“We love being able to connect with the community through family-friendly events like Trick ‘Orr’ Treat,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “It is a great way to share the Halloween excitement with the entire family, and we’re happy to be a part of that fun. We are also celebrating our 15th anniversary this fall season and look forward to having more families make memories that last with us.”