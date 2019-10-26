Howloween block party to raise money for Animal Rescue Society

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can give your dog a howl of a good time while raising funds for the Country Roads Animal Rescue Society.

Country Roads is celebrating its fifth anniversary today, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the 9th Street Barking Lot with a “Howloween” block party.

Attendees can bring theirs kids and pooches to “Trunk or Treat,” in which the pups get treats and the kids get candy.

The block party features a doggie costume contest, photo booth, games and activities like bobbing for tennis balls, “pie” eating contest, kissing booth, food trucks, beer poured by the Big Friendly Beer Bus and handmade pet supply vendors, according to a Country Roads news release.

Guests can check-in at the Barking Lot to receive their wristband to play games and Trunk or Treat doggie treat bag.

“We will have a limited number of tickets available at the door for $25 and $15, respectively,” the news release states.

Dogs must be dog-friendly, people-friendly and leashed at all times. Dogs must be 16 weeks or older and fully vaccinated. Entry into the block party for one dog and one adult is $20; “unaccompanied” adults are $10; and kids under 12 are free with a costume and/or pet supply donation, the news release states.

Money raised during the block party goes to Country Roads to support their mission to provide dogs happy homes.

“The staff and volunteers put in countless hours to save unwanted and abandoned dogs and help them find them their happily ever after,” volunteer Kristen Milburn said. “We hope you and your pup will join us at Tricks and Treats. It will be a fun and rewarding way to celebrate the thousands of lives saved by Country Roads over the last five years.”