Man in critical condition after stabbing in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed at a halfway house in Northwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, two men showed up to the halfway house at 12th and MacArthur on Saturday night and confronted a man about a civil matter.

At some point, the man was stabbed and tried to take himself to the hospital and made it as far as a gas station near 10th and Portland.

The victim flagged down police and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two suspects are in custody.