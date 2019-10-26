Monsters and Margaritas looks to scare up art funds for OKC girls

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween fun will be had to help bring metro girls and the art world closer together.

The Oklahoma City Girls Art School will host their second annual Halloween fundraiser, Monsters and Margaritas, tonight, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

“The costume party fundraiser will help support the organization’s mission to encourage under-served girls with quality artistic training, mentorship and community building through art,” a Girls Art School news release states.

The event will be held at Dunlap Codding in film row, and it will feature fortune tellers, fire dancers, music from Brothers Griiin and DJ Conway Chitty and signature margaritas.