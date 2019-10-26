One killed, one critically injured in OKC street sweeper, car collision

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was killed and another person was critically injured in Oklahoma City when a street sweeper and car collided early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred around the intersection of Kilpatrick Turnpike and Route 66. Both vehicles caught on fire.

The driver of the street sweeper was killed, and the driver of the car suffered life-threatening injuries and was life-flighted to a hospital. The names of both individuals have not been released.

Authorities at this time have not determined who struck who.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.