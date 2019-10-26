PHOTO GALLERY: 4Warn Storm Team goes to National Weather Festival

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Beautiful weather brought out scores of visitors to the National Weather Festival in Norman at the National Weather Service Center.

The 4 Warn Storm Team along with Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 and Interceptor 4 were also there drawing a big crowd.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan along with Emily Sutton, Aaron Brackett, Damien Lodes and Sarah Libby shared weather stories and signed autographs for visitors.

Weather balloons were released and there were drone demonstrations. Also, the National Weather Museum brought their mini museum in a semi-truck.

The “Weather Friends,” meteorology students dressed up as various weather phenomena, were also popular with children of all ages.

Here are some of the fun sights at the festival: