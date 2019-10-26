PHOTO GALLERY: All paws on deck at Dogapalooza to encourage pet adoption

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Dogs of all sizes and shapes turned out for Dogapalooza at Bob Moore Subaru in Edmond on Saturday.

The event encourages pet adoptions and supports The Underdogs by encouraging donations of dog food and gently used collars and leashes.

News 4’s Cassandra Sweetman was there to shakes paws with all the friendly dogs and shake hands with their pet parents.

Also, pictures were taken in search of the 2019 Bob Moore Subaru Spokes-dog contest.

It was a good time had by all, and you can see all the fun in the photos below: