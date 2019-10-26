PHOTO GALLERY: OKC Thunder star champions fight against breast cancer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Deonte Burton, star guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, wants to see breast cancer defeated, and he helped toward that cause by being “More than Pink.”

Burton, along with Thunder entertainers and staff, joined Susan G. Komen’s “More than Pink” event at Bicentennial Park, Saturday morning.

Burton served as the event’s Honorable Chairperson and visited the Remembrance Tent to honor his mother, Barbara Burton-Malone, who died from breast cancer, according to a Thunder news release.

“Burton also met with breast cancer survivors and walked with them from the Hope Village to the Pathway of Hope during the event with the Thunder Drummers and Thunder Girls,” the news release states.

Check out these photos of Burton participating in the event: