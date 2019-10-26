× Sooners Lead Kansas State After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team leads Kansas State 17-7 after the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners got the ball to start the game and Jalen Hurts passed deep to Charleston Rambo for a gain of 33 yards on the first snap from scrimmage.

OU couldn’t get another first down however, and settled for a 44-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic to make it 3-0 with 13:21 to play in the first quarter.

After holding K-State to a punt after three downs, Oklahoma got their first touchdown on the next possession.

Hurts found Nick Basquine on a flea flicker for a gain of 68 yards on a flea flicker after a lateral to CeeDee Lamb.

That set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Hurts, who pushed a pile of players into the end zone from two yards out to give OU a 10-0 lead with 9:21 to play in the first quarter.

The Wildcats responded with a ball control drive of 84 yards in 10 plays, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Skylar Thompson to cut the OU lead to 10-7 with 4:07 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma responded with a 6-play, 72-yard drive, capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by Hurts to put the Sooners up 17-7 with 1:58 to play in the first quarter.

OU has won seven in a row over the Wildcats in Manhattan.