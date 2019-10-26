KFOR interactive radar
Closings and delays

Spooky tales come alive in Edmond during Ghost Tours

Posted 11:30 am, October 26, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Downtown Edmond is haunted by ghost stories this weekend.

Photo credit: Visit Edmond website

The Edmond Historic Preservation Trust hosts their annual Edmond Historic Ghost Tours in the city’s downtown area today, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m.

“Local actors will be at different spots in downtown portraying Edmond Founding Fathers . A few ghost stories and folk lore of Edmond will also be told during this tour,” a Silver Leaf Gems news release states.

The Downtown Edmond Business Association will also have free horse-drawn wagon rides and a s’more fire pit at the event, and Edmond firefighters and police officers will take part in the fun.

The event began Friday and concludes today.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.