Spooky tales come alive in Edmond during Ghost Tours

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Downtown Edmond is haunted by ghost stories this weekend.

The Edmond Historic Preservation Trust hosts their annual Edmond Historic Ghost Tours in the city’s downtown area today, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m.

“Local actors will be at different spots in downtown portraying Edmond Founding Fathers . A few ghost stories and folk lore of Edmond will also be told during this tour,” a Silver Leaf Gems news release states.

The Downtown Edmond Business Association will also have free horse-drawn wagon rides and a s’more fire pit at the event, and Edmond firefighters and police officers will take part in the fun.

The event began Friday and concludes today.