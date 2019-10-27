Closings and delays

FBI seeking information on Chase Bank robbery in Norman

October 27, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Federal Bureau of Investigation needs your help in the investigation of a robbery at Chase Bank in Norman.

On October 25 at approximately 5:52 p.m., the suspect entered Chase Bank on W. Robinson St. and gave the clerks a demand note for money.

Officials say the suspect left the location on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” to 6’2″ tall, between 210 to 240 lbs, and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black University of Oklahoma baseball hat, black sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

