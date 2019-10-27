Man caught on video breaking into barn in McLoud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCLOUD - A McLoud family says its out thousands of dollars after its barn was broken into on Friday. The thief stole a welder, tools, and other equipment, while leaving behind a lot of damage. “The guy had broke in to this door behind me here, then went in and killed the power, then proceeded to steal," TJ Roesler told News 4. "He stole a welder, some Dewalt power tools, and an AI kit we breed our cattle with.”

Roesler says this is the third time in the past ten months they've had a break in, and he thinks there's a connection. After looking at the security video, he thinks the same person broke in all three times. “It’s not the first time he’s been here. We’ve seen him on camera before," Roesler said. "We didn’t get a good picture of him the first time. Obviously this time we got a little better look at him.”

In the security video, from back in June, you can man forcing his way into one of the doors. He checks one room, then makes his way across the barn to kill the power. The person in the video from last Friday does the exact same thing. Roesler says he hopes the better picture of the suspect finally leads to him getting caught. “It’s just frustrating. You just get tired of you come out here, your stuff is broken into, you feel violated, then your out all of this equipment," Roesler said. "We figure somewhere right now we are about $10,000 from these three break-ins.”

If you have any information on the man in the security video you are asked to contact the McLoud police department.