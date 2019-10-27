Oh deer! OHP gives tips after trooper sustains minor injury hitting deer

VINITA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is offering some roadway tips to avoid a deer collision after a trooper sustained a hand injury after hitting a deer overnight Friday.

According to the OHP Facebook, the trooper from Troop L in NE Oklahoma hit the deer overnight and caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

Here are their tips for avoiding an accident like this:

Be cautious while driving during dawn and dusk. Deer are most active during this time especially during mating season between Oct-Dec. Pay close attention especially at deer crossings. Although deer can cross anywhere, they are generally more visible in areas such as these. Stay alert if you spot a deer. If you see one there is a good chance you will see more, they tend to travel in groups. Slow down or stop if necessary when you spot them. Take extra precautions at night and use your high-beams if traffic allows. This will give greater visibility and reflect the deers eyes. Do not swerve to avoid a deer collision. By swerving you put yourself at risk for a worse collision with another vehicle or running off the road and striking other fixed objects such as trees. Stay in your lane and try to slow down. Keep your distance from other vehicles in front of you. They may need to break or stop abruptly to avoid a deer. If you are involved in a deer collision call emergency services if there are injuries. Do not try to approach a deer that has been struck. If they are still alive they can be dangerous and attack or injure you. Notify local Law Enforcement so prompt removal of the deer can be made to avoid future crashes. Notify your insurance company.

There is no word on what type of hand injury the trooper sustained.