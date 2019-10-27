OKC B-29 Doc tour stop canceled due to weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the B-29 Doc Tour say they are forced to cancel the stop in Oklahoma City set for October 28-31 due to impending weather.

The B-29 Superfortress known as Doc was scheduled to arrive at Wiley Post Airport Monday afternoon, Oct. 28, but forecasted low temperatures and the potential for freezing precipitation through the week led to the change of plans for Doc.

“The National Weather Service is predicting a cold blast of temperatures in Oklahoma and Kansas, along with chances of freezing precipitation, neither of which are ideal for operating B-29 Doc,” said Josh Wells, Doc’s Friends general manager and executive director. “For fans of B-29 Doc and warbirds, we are very disappointed to have had to make this decision. But the safe and long-term operation of Doc is our top priority, and weather issues in Oklahoma will simply not allow us to make the tour stop.”

Those who have purchased tickets for B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides for the Oklahoma City tour stop will receive a full refund.

“With the scheduled end of the 2019 tour season drawing near for B-29 Doc, the tour stop in Oklahoma City will not be rescheduled in 2019,” Wells said. “The tour planning team is working on the 2020 tour schedule and we will look for opportunities to add Oklahoma and Oklahoma City to the B-29 Doc tour plan in the near future.”