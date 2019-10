SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Sapulpa Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man.

Victor Slavick was last seen Saturday around 9:45 p.m., near S 49th W Ave.

Slavick was wearing a tan, wide-brim hat with a tan button-down shirt and jeans.

He drives a red 2016 Ford Subaru with Texas license plate JPX5390.

If you have any information on Slavick’s location or see him, call the Sapulpa Police Department immediately.