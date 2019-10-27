Thunder Get First Win of Season Against Warriors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit 56 percent from the field and knocked down 15 three-pointers in a 120-92 rout of Golden State on Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Arena, earning their first win of the season.

Five Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Dennis Schroder scoring 22 points off the bench.

Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and hit four of OKC's 15 three-pointers.

Nine different Thunder players hit three's, including every starter except Steven Adams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and 9 rebounds, while Terrance Ferguson had 13 points and made three 3-pointers.

Chris Paul added 10 points.

The Thunder scored the first eight points of the game and led 35-20 after the first quarter, and 70-37 at halftime.

OKC built the lead to 42 in the second half, before a late 16-0 run by the Warriors trimmed the margin.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points.

The Thunder improve to 1-2 on the season and have their first back-to-back when they visit Houston and former Thunder players Russell Westbrook and James Harden Monday night at 7:00 pm.