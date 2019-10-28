3 Oklahoma women arrested in Arkansas for 25 lbs. of meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFOR) – The Fayetteville Police Department says the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force in Arkansas has arrested three Oklahoma women on drug trafficking charges after discovering approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk of their car.

60-year-old Gayle Steele of Norman, 60-year-old Markella Williams of Edmond, and 36-year-old Margaret Wright of Maysville were arrested October 25 for Trafficking – Methamphetamine.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds says over the course of a month-long investigation, officials were tracking a group attempting to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in the Northwest Arkansas area.

Investigators learned the source of the supply was located in Central Oklahoma and the group was arranging to transport a large shipment into Arkansas.

Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force investigators were monitoring the group and were able to determine they were traveling to the Fayetteville area.

Investigators coordinated with the Fayetteville Police Department and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

A Fayetteville police officer obtained consent to search the vehicle from the driver.

During the search, officers located approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the trunk.

The investigation is still ongoing.