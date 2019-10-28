Ardmore police seeking whereabouts of man who failed to register as sex offender

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ardmore Police Department is looking for a man convicted of rape who has not registered as a sex offender.

Ardmore police say 35-year-old Thomas Bennett Naef is a lifetime sex offender convicted on a second-degree rape charge against a 15-year-old girl.

Naef has been seen in Ardmore several times over the past month, but has not registered as an offender with any local enforcement.

Police say he is registered in Ottawa County, but authorities have not made contact with him.

Naef goes by nickname of Bennett or LB.

If you know his whereabouts, call Ardmore Police Investigations at (580) 221-2576 or (580) 221-2515. If you have information after business hours, call Ardmore Dispatch at (580) 223-1212.