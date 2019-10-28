Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin mousse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This simple and elegant dessert appeals to both adults and children. It’s a different twist on pumpkin – and the result is delicious.

Also provided is the recipe for pumpkin spice, which is much less expensive to make at home, and the ingredients may be adjusted for individual tastes. Make it ahead and be prepared for the holidays!

Ingredients

Kyle’s pumpkin spice:

4 t ground cinnamon

2 t ground nutmeg

2 t ground ginger

1 t ground clove

Combine thoroughly and store in an air-tight container or zipper bag.

Pumpkin mousse:

1 – 15oz can pumpkin purée

24 oz heavy cream (3 C)

3/4 C sugar

1 t pumpkin spice

1 T vanilla extract

Directions

Combine pumpkin, 1 C heavy cream, sugar and pumpkin spice in a saucepan. Whisk together over medium heat, bring to low simmer and simmer for 4-6 minutes. Remove from heat. Allow to cool completely. This may be done in advance and refrigerated. Chill a mixing bowl and electric mixer beaters. Pour remaining 2 C heavy cream and vanilla into chilled bowl and beat to stiff peaks. Carefully and thoroughly fold pumpkin mixture into whipped cream. Serve in glass bowl or individual ramekins or footed goblets. Garnish with a pinch of nutmeg.

Serves 8. Recipe may be doubled or tripled.