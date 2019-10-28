× Edmond AAA offering free car seat check-ups this weekend

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Safe Kids Oklahoma is collaborating with AAA in Edmond to offer a free community car seat check-up event this Saturday.

On November 2 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., you can learn from nationally certified technicians how to properly install car seats and check those already installed.

Every 33 seconds a child is involved in a car crash. Motor vehicle-related crashes are the leading killer of children under age 14.

While most families put kids in car seats, the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 59 percent of car seats are not installed correctly.

“Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent,” said Kim Gray, Director of Safe Kids Oklahoma. “We want all parents to make sure their car seats are used and installed correctly. A recent study shows that 85 percent of crashes occurred 20 minutes or less from home.”

Parents, grandparents, and caregivers are urged to attend. The child using the seat and the car seat in use must be present.

The inspection typically takes 30 minutes.

For more info about the event visit Safe Kids Oklahoma’s Facebook page or call (405) 470-2304.