Geronimo man dies after tractor hit by pickup truck

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say that a Geronimo man has died from his injuries after his tractor was hit by a pickup truck last Monday evening.

The collision happened October 21 at 8 p.m. just east of Lawton on State Hwy 7.

Authorities say Randy L. Clinton was driving his tractor westbound on SH7 and was partially in the outside lane when he was struck by a 2011 Chevy Silverado that was also traveling westbound.

Clinton, 62, was life-flighted to OU Medical Center in critical condition. His family told OHP that he died today.

The man driving the Silverado was transported by EMS to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition. There is no word on his condition today.

According to the report, Clinton’s tractor was equipped with a seatbelt but he was not using it at the time of the crash.