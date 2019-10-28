“He was more like a son to me than an employee,” Boss remembers employee of 20 years killed in street sweeper crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One person was killed and another person was critically injured in Oklahoma City when a street sweeper and truck collided early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred around the intersection of Kilpatrick Turnpike and Route 66. Both vehicles caught on fire.

“A police officer was at a convenience store, and he had someone tell him there was a vehicle on fire just down the street,” Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight said. “He immediately went to check on it and found there had been a major collision out there. One vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.”

Police say the driver of the truck, Tristan Gaskey, failed to stop at a red light after exiting the Turnpike.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was life-flighted to a hospital, but he is expected to survive.

Police are not sure if alcohol was involved.

“While he was at the hospital, we did take a blood sample,” MSgt. Knight said. “It takes time for those to come back, so we do not know what his blood-alcohol level was at the time of the crash. Or if there was any onboard at all.”

The driver of the street sweeper, 56-year-old Craig Caldwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Craig had worked at Dean’s Sweeper Service for two decades, and his boss Dean Davis was devastated when he heard the news.

“He was more like a son to me than an employee,” Davis told News 4. “20 years is a long time to have somebody work for you.”

Davis says Craig leaves behind his wife and daughter, and he’s doing everything he can to help them get through this tragedy.

“We’ve been over there every day. We took food over, consoling with them, and I’ve been on the phone with them all morning, all day yesterday,” Davis said. “Anything that I can do to help them out.”

Davis says Craig was a great employee and person, and he’s going to be impossible to replace.

“We had our ups and downs. We would argue about something, then we would sit down and discuss it as two adults. Never had an issue, Davis said. “Always worked it out, and like I said, he was just a super employee.”