Man arrested after shooting at his brother over $200

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - Two brothers went head to head over $200, prompting a violent chase than landed one of them in jail.

Philemon Crider is charged with robbery, feloniously pointing a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

It started when he and his brother went to a Shawnee bank, where the brother was going to take out $200 to give to Philemon.

But when Philemon refused to sign a receipt, his brother refused to give him the cash. That’s when Philemon allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at his brother’s head.

The two argued in the parking lot before each jumping in their vehicles and racing back to their house. Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said the two were even crashing into each other on the way.

“Our suspect was also firing a gun possibly at the victim brother up ahead,” Sheriff Booth said.

When they approached a school bus with its stop sign extended and blinking, the sheriff said the victim slowed down and blocked the suspect from passing him or the bus to prevent them from passing the bus.

“Kids getting off the school bus that the victim brother had enough sense to be able to block and stop the aggressor in this situation,” the sheriff said.

Finally, the two reached the house but Philemon wasn’t through, jumping out of the car and running at his brother with his gun drawn. The sheriff said things finally calmed down when his sister-in-law came out of the house with her own gun in self-defense and shot a round into the air.

“Someone that’s at your home with a gun chasing your husband around, so yeah, they had every right to do what they did,” Sheriff Booth said.

Philomen was the only person charged in the incident. He’s still in jail on a $100,000 bond.