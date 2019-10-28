Man dies from wound complications following an August home invasion shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 70-year-old Oklahoma City homeowner has died from wound complications after being shot during a violent home invasion in August.

According to a police report, John Heimer was asleep in his bedroom in the dark when he woke up to a man in a dark hoodie and a ski mask pointing a gun at him.

When the suspect demanded the combination to Heimer’s safe, he allegedly grabbed the suspect by the throat and grabbed his phone. That’s when the suspect allegedly grabbed Heimer’s phone and shot him in his left knee.

Heimer then grabbed a machete and tried to chase the suspect out of his home, according to police.

"There were three other individuals [at the home] who were confronted by these men. There were four men with guns who came inside,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Heimer was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released but as time went by, Heimer developed a wound infection and died October 26.

MSgt. Gary Knight tells News 4 the State Medical Examiner’s Office has since ruled this case a homicide.

There have been no arrests made in this case.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

News 4 has been to the home in the past. Six people were arrested there back in January, including the victims in this case, when guns and about eight grams of meth were seized there by police.

One of the victims in the home invasion was arrested at the scene on outstanding warrants.