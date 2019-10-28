× Man, woman arrested in connection to robberies at SW OKC convenience stores

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say two people have been arrested in connection to robberies at convenience stores on the city’s southwest side.

On Oct. 23, Oklahoma City police posted photos on Facebook of a man and woman, saying they were wanted for questioning in connection to the robberies. Police say the two were specifically going after cigarettes.

In the first incident, a weapon was not seen, however, in the most recent case, the man allegedly pulled a screwdriver on the employee.

Police announced on Oct. 25 that 56-year-old Clifford Burney and 43-year-old Cody Humphrey were arrested in connection to the robberies.

Burney was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of robbery in the second degree. A records list for Humphrey is not listed.