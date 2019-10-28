OKCPD take chase suspect into custody

Posted 4:43 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, October 28, 2019

Update: Officials have arrested the man involved in a chase with police Monday afternoon that ended at NE 23rd and MLK.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has shut down traffic at NE 23rd and MLK while they work to take a suspect into custody after they led officers on a chase but never exited the vehicle.

The chase started after officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The suspect has told the officers that he is a sovereign citizen and does not have to produce his driver’s license or roll down his windows.

The windows on the truck seem to be very tinted so police are working to determine what the suspect is doing inside.

According to scanner traffic, they have called for a bean bag gun to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.