OKCPD officers honored at inaugural Reflections of Courage tell why they serve

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce and the Oklahoma City Police Department honored several officers today at the inaugural Reflections of Courage gala.

The honorees included:

Former OKC Police Chief M.T. Berry – First and only African American chief of police

Deputy Chief Paco Balderrama – First Hispanic/Latino deputy police chief

Maj. Julie Smith – One of five females to first complete the OCPD police academy (1972) and become a

patrol officer as well as the first female major

Captain Sharon Oster – First Native American female police captain

Captain Vashina Butler – First African American female police captain

Captain Taylor Dinh – First Asian male police captain

“I am proud to recognize these six individuals who have demonstrated bravery, courage, commitment, and wisdom throughout their careers as public servants,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.

