Oklahoma City Thunder to hold watch parties with entertainers, prizes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder’s season is officially underway and to celebrate, the team will have three watch parties this season.
The Thunder takes on the Houston Rockets on Monday, and Thunder fans are invited to Parlor OKC to watch the game with Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and the Storm Chasers.
During the game, fans will be able to take part in games and giveaways, as well as interact with Thunder entertainers.
There will be two more watch parties held in Shawnee and Tulsa later this year.
The watch parties begin 30 minutes before tipoff.
Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
- Thunder at Rockets
- Parlor OKC, 11 NE 6th St., in Oklahoma City
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
- Thunder at Pacers
- Bricktown Brewery, 4845 N Kickapoo Ave., in Shawnee
Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.
- Thunder at Jazz
- Maryn’s Taphouse & Raw Bar, 400 Riverwalk Terrace #180, in Jenks
