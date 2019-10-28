Oklahoma County judge charged with felony tax evasion

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County district judge has been charged with one count of Refusal to File Return with Intent to Evade Payment of Taxes after she failed to file income tax returns from 2015 through 2018.

Judge Kendra Coleman allegedly owes tens of thousands of dollars in delinquent taxes.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, Coleman alleges that all of the tax issues had already been taken care of before the indictment was filed.

The documents allege that she filed her 2015 tax return on June 6, 2016, while her 2016 tax return was accepted on Oct. 17, 2017. It also states that her 2017 and 2018 tax returns were filed and accepted just days before the multicounty grand jury indicted her on the charges.

“The sworn facts states in the Indictment do not constitute a public offense because Defendant The Honorable Kendra Daishon Coleman’s Oklahoma income taxes were filed prior to September 17, 2019, and, therefore, the Indictment is false on its face,” the document claims.

The charge filed today states Coleman failed to file her state tax return by the deadline, whether she received an extension or not.

It also claims that Coleman did file her return within the extension deadline for 2015 and 2016, but she did not pay the thousands she owed for both of those years or previous years when she owed.

The affidavit states that as of September 13, 2019, Coleman owed the Oklahoma Tax Commission over $23k.