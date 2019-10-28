Reps with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office discuss potential plans to move jail operations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Representatives from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office presented blueprints of a potential new location for their office to the Public Building Advisory Committee on Monday.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are discussing potential plans to move operations from the Oklahoma County Jail to the Krowse Army Reserve Center at NE 36th and MLK, which is already owned by the county.

The committee asked the OCSO representatives to gather the estimated costs for relocation and let the board know when those numbers are ready.

If they are ready before their next scheduled meeting on November 11, the committee may call a special meeting.

Sheriff P.D. Taylor has said he would like to be moved out of the jail by January 1, 2020.

Taylor recently wrote a letter to the new Jail Trust and said he feels separation of personnel and operations from the jail would be beneficial to both the OCSO and the Jail Trust.