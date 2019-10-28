One taken into custody following NW Oklahoma City chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody after leading police on a chase in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, police pulled over a stolen vehicle near NW 10th and Rockwell.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 the vehicle stopped, but that’s when the driver bailed on foot.

After about a 20-minute chase, officers found the man in a neighborhood.

Police say the man was found at a home near Rockwell and Melrose Lane. A weapon was also recovered, according to police.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody.

There were no reports of any injuries.

