One taken into custody following NW Oklahoma City chase
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody after leading police on a chase in northwest Oklahoma City.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, police pulled over a stolen vehicle near NW 10th and Rockwell.
Oklahoma City police tell News 4 the vehicle stopped, but that’s when the driver bailed on foot.
After about a 20-minute chase, officers found the man in a neighborhood.
Police say the man was found at a home near Rockwell and Melrose Lane. A weapon was also recovered, according to police.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody.
There were no reports of any injuries.
35.467560 -97.516428