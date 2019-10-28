Organization looking for sponsors to fulfill wish lists for families for the holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays are right around the corner, and a local organization is hoping to make it a special one for families in need.

Sunbeam Family Service’s “Season of Joy” will help nearly 100 families whose young children attend the non-profit’s early learning centers.

Through “Season of Joy,” parents provide Sunbeam with a wish list, which includes toys and most-needed household items, for their family.

Then, anyone has the opportunity to sponsor a family and shop for items on the wish list.

Sponsors are asked to deliver unwrapped wish list items to Sunbeam Family Services, located at 1100 N.W. 14th St. in Oklahoma City, from Dec 2. through Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must sign up by Nov. 15.

If you’re interested in sponsoring a family, or would like more information, click here or contact Sarah England at sengland@sunbeamfamilyservices.org or 405-609-8994.