Orr Family Farms to hold ‘Orr’s Gourd Wild: Pumpkin Fest’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want the satisfaction of smashing a pumpkin without all the messy cleanup, the Orr Family Farm is hosting their Orr’s Gourd Wild: Pumpkin Fest where guests can spend the day smashing pumpkins in unique ways.

On Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., guests of all ages are invited to a unique experience destroying old or unsold pumpkins.

Guests may bring their old pumpkins or use the unsold pumpkins at the Farm to bash in a variety of ways and it’s included in the price of admission.

“We’re so happy to provide guests with fun and enjoyable ways to spend time together this time of the year,” Shanain Kemp, general manager of Orr Family Farm, said. “Orr’s Gourd Wild is one of our popular annual events, and we’re looking forward to seeing our guests get creative with the way they smash their pumpkins.”

Visitors can take a stroll through pumpkin guts and goo, and additional activities and surprises will be happening all day.

There will also be various fall decorations on sale for guests to purchase.

The last days to attend the Farm this season will be Nov. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.