OSBI: Woman’s 2004 disappearance still a mystery

GERONIMO, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman’s 2004 disappearance is still unsolved, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

On Oct. 23, 2004, 29-year-old Gail Anderson borrowed a car from a friend to visit her mother in Geronimo, Oklahoma.

Before Anderson left town, she went to her boyfriend’s house in Duncan, where she was staying, to get some of her belongings.

OSBI officials say her boyfriend was showering while she was packing, and when he got out, she was gone.

Anderson’s boyfriend told investigators her bag and purse were still at his home, and the vehicle she borrowed was left in the driveway. But, the keys have never been found.

Anderson’s family is hoping to get answers in her case.

34.481190 -98.383107

If you have any information, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.