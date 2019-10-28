Petition would create redistricting commission

Posted 7:49 pm, October 28, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The founder of a group that wants a bipartisan commission to redraw Oklahoma’s legislative and congressional districts says the plan would help stop gerrymandering and prevent politicians from picking their own voters.

A coalition of groups filed an initiative petition with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office on Monday that seeks a statewide vote to amend the Oklahoma constitution and transfer redistricting duties from the Legislature to a citizens’ commission.

Andy Moore, founder of the grassroots group Let’s Fix This, says the current system allows lawmakers to draw district boundaries to suit their own needs in order to get re-elected.

Moore says that under the proposal, district boundaries would be drawn by a nine-member commission chosen by a panel of retired judges in a process that would be open and transparent.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.