Skydance Bridge, Myriad Gardens to light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two popular attractions in Oklahoma City will be lighting up next month in hopes of bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s disease.

On Nov. 7, the Skydance Bridge and Myriad Botanical Gardens/Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory will be light up teal to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program aims to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

“We thank these Oklahoma City landmarks for raising Alzheimer’s awareness and supporting families affected by this disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “Having some of them light up teal will go a long way toward spotlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s, heightening understanding and reminding those impacted by the disease that they are not alone.”

More than 320 other sites worldwide will go “go teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness.

In America, more than 5 million people, including 65,000 Oklahomans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to nearly triple by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.