‘Sovereign Citizen’ arrested by Oklahoma City Police after chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A swarm of police cruisers was involved in a bizarre standoff that shut down major metro roadways near Northeast 23rd and Martin Luther King Monday afternoon.

Air Comfort Solutions was overhead after a man allegedly refused to pull over, or even get out of the car because he claimed he’s a sovereign citizen.

A man claiming not to believe in police authority was arrested by nonother than Oklahoma City Police.

“He was upset with us for taking him into custody. He is just not happy with the Oklahoma City Police Department,” said Lieutenant Carlton Hardman with Oklahoma City Police.

Police say Monday afternoon the suspect was speeding and refused to stop for officers.

“He didn`t believe the officer pulling him over had the authority to pull him over,” said Hardman.

Police swarmed his truck near Northeast 23rd and MLK while they waited for him to follow orders.

“One of the problems we had, we couldn`t see inside the vehicle. We didn`t know who he was. What his intent was. It caused us to slow down and take our time in this situation.”

His wife was in the truck with him. Our camera was rolling when she left her husband inside the truck and reunited with her daughter.

That daughter told News 4 her father identifies as a sovereign citizen and believes he doesn’t have to show his driver`s license or roll down his windows to police.

“I don`t know what title he puts on himself, whether a sovereign citizen or moor, whatever that is. I just know he is a traffic violator that committed a traffic violation,” she told News 4.

That woman also telling KFOR off camera that her father is a veteran and former deputy.

The man only agreed to get out of the truck after calling Oklahoma County Deputies to come on scene where officers finally put him into custody.

“We didn`t want to use any kind of force, so we just used some time. De-escalating the situation and just waited for him to come out,” said Hardman.

The man refused to sign the traffic violations, so he was arrested and brought to the Oklahoma County Jail. He also had a gun on him during the event, but his charges are unknown at this time. His name has not yet been released.